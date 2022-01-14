Well-Known Musician Vikram Ruzakhunov Was Forced To Lie on TV To Get Paid for Protesting in Kazakhstan

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01/09/2022 Russian and Kazakh state TV broadcast about an ‘unemployed’ Kyrgyz man, who claimed to get paid $200 to come to Kazakhstan for a protest. As a matter of fact, he is a well-known musician named Vikram Ruzakhunov, who came to Almaty for a concert. He was arrested/tortured and forced to lie on TV. Fake state propaganda!