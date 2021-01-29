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Citizens of Earth, Please Help!! American Citizens Under Attack by Oppressive/Illegitimate Government and Big Tech, Big Global Media, Big Corrupt American Medical Establishments
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170 views • January 29, 2021
Please Call to your American friends and try to persuade them to question what is going on around them. 99% of our people are SHEEP PEOPLE, also know as SHEEPLE. They think the mainstream media does not lie. They think the media is not our enemy that is dividing us and spreading hate to their listeners. Please try to show them that they are being controlled and influenced by the Global Billionaire Elitist Mainstream Media, Censorship of people sharing information about the corruption,
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