Why Are People Protesting For a Free Palestine?
Robertbreaker
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the Free Palestine movement, and then goes to see what the Bible says about it.

NOTE: NOTE:  I was extremely tired when I did this video.  Because of that, I misspoke around 12:10 when I said the name of Isaac was changed to Israel.  Of course that's wrong.  Jacob's name was changed to Israel.

Also, I misspoke in mistakenly saying "10/6" when I meant to say "10/7," at about 30:32 


