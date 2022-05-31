X22 REPORT - Military Intelligence, People’s Intelligence, All Systems Go, The Best Is Yet To Come

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2787b - May 30, 2022Military Intelligence, People’s Intelligence, All Systems Go, The Best Is Yet To ComeThe [DS] deploying assets and positioning themselves for the midterms, the pandemic is being pushed, monkeypox lockdowns are being pushed, the 16 year plan is being pushed, they are trying everything, this is having the opposite effect, it is waking the people up. The only forward is the military with the people and this is where this is all headed. All systems are a go, the patriots are prepared and the people are going to see the true agenda of the [DS]. The best is yet to come.All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here:Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF