Make CDS yourself: Short and quick way to make a TON of Chlorine Dioxide Solution
Molecular Medicines
2050 followers
1523 views • 10 months ago

I have been taking Chlorine Dioxide for health purposes for over 4 years now. I Initially, I used the MMS version but later learned how to make the CDS version for myself. Although both of them work effectively, I prefer the CDS version because it is easier for me to store and share with others. In this video, I show a simple method to make a lot of CDS at one time. It only takes a few minutes and the CDS lasts for months. This stuff works!!! See my shared info at chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com for mor info. All for free.


BASIC MEASUREMENTS:

880 ml distilled Water

44 ml naclo2 (Sodium Chlorite) 23%

88 ml hcl (Hydrochloric Acid) 4%.

24-48 hours wait time

BAGS:

8x18" plastic bags can be found at amazon, search "8 x18 bread bag"


Thanks to CLO2 SOLUTIONSfor showig us this quick and simple method for making CDS:https://www.brighteon.com/9df5cf41-82fe-47bd-b0a0-38b357588f2f


Although I am not a doctor, I share these videos to help the learners understand the principals and flexibilities of using CDS, a form of Chlorine Dioxide for health purposes. In the end, you are the ones that need to learn and test these out for yourselves.  This stuff really works!




Health and Wellbeing can be inexpensive and accessible to all, if they are willing to learn, test it out and "prove all things" so that they can "hold fast to that which is good".




As always, all of my information is FREE. See below for more info:




Webpage: chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com




My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1




My Mewe Group - Chlorine Dioxide Truth: https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth




My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth




My Gab Group: https://gab.com/StoneMolecular



mmschlorine dioxidecdschlorine dioxide solution
