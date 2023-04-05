Episode 205: 4 Things That Cause White Matter Brain Disease – It Mat Not Be MS (Multiple Sclerosis)

Have you had a diagnosis that you knew wasn’t right? MS (multiple sclerosis) is one of them. What else could it be? Join this series of episodes to explain why just because you have a diagnosis of white matter disease it may not be MS.
Do not miss these highlights:
01:24 You’re not supposed to have plaque on your brain, regardless of how old you are.
03:36 If we get the diagnosis right, if we find the cause for the white matter on the brain, it can be reversed and it can go away completely.
07:13 Demyelinating Disease is curable and treatable.
08:48 First thing that causes Demyelinating Disease – Bacterial infection, bugs that enter the brain.
09:39 The blood-brain barrier is not sacred, many things can cross the blood-brain barrier and cause problems.
10:47 Second thing that causes Demyelinating Disease – Toxins, chemicals, and heavy metals.
12:11 Third cause – Mycotoxins that are released from mold spores. Unfortunately, mold grows everywhere in our environment.
16:40 Symptoms that we see from a mold illness.
17:33 Fourth thing that causes white matter brain disease – Traumatic and Non-traumatic Brain Injury.
22:57 We’re going to see Demyelinating Disease secondary to COVID.
24:35 There is treatment, it is not a treatment that’s going to suppress your immune system, nor a steroid that’s just going to decrease your symptoms so you don’t feel it. It is a protocol that is going to heal your body and repair the damage.
25:15 The tests to identify what’s going on in your body.
29:55 The treatment.
Resources Mentioned
Whether you are recovering from an illness or just looking to maintain your current overall health, schedule a consult with us at Serenity Health Care by calling (262)522-8640 or visit https://www.serenityhealthcarecenter.com
