Jen Psaki: President Biden Outlined the Stance of the United States and Its Allies Over the Crisis and Warned China of the Consequences if They Support Russia on the Call

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03/18/2022 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki: On the call with Chinese President Xi Jinping,President Biden outlined the views of the US and its allies hold on the crisis and also warned China of the consequences if they give material support to Russia