SCHOOL SHOOTER STOPPED❗ TRINITY SHOCKLEY VALENTINE'S PLOT❗ ARRESTED INDIANA [LIVE]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
69,717 views Streamed live 15 hours ago #trinityShockley #mooresville #indiana
BREAKING. LIVE.
Mooresville Indiana High School Student was arrested for planning a Valentine's day mass shooting at her school.
Police arrest 18-year-old Trinity Shockley aka Dex aka Jamie.
Shockley was obsessed with Nikolas Cruz, Adam Lanza & Dylann Roof.
Also,
Parkland School shooter Nikolas Cruz brother Zachary Cruz was recently arrested for breaking into schools in Virginia.
We discuss.
Who is Timothy Shockley?
Police press conference?
Crime scene.
SUBSCRIBE to my channel for updates.
#trinityShockley #mooresville #indiana #arrest #arrested #jail #bail #bond #prison #pressconference #school #highschool #valentinesday #valentines #teachers #students #samantharupnow #dylannroof #adamlanza #nikolascruz #truecrimecommunity #truecrime #mystery #police #sheriff #faculty #education #educational