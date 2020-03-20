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Growing up in Merkel's Germany Naomi Seibt Interview (MIRRORED)
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593 views • March 20, 2020
Growing up in Merkel's Germany Naomi Seibt Interview (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Philosophy Workout - Johannes Thiesen at:-
How bad is it really to grow up in a country where Merkel has been chancellor since 2005? Naomi Seibt a rational, libertarian blogger tells it like it is.
Naomi's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeYS...
🐳 My TWITTER https://twitter.com/PhilosophyWorX
Mirrored from YouTube channel Philosophy Workout - Johannes Thiesen at:-
How bad is it really to grow up in a country where Merkel has been chancellor since 2005? Naomi Seibt a rational, libertarian blogger tells it like it is.
Naomi's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeYS...
🐳 My TWITTER https://twitter.com/PhilosophyWorX
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