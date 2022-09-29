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[Bidan]’s FBI
* Joe is using the bureau to intimidate his critics.
* The point is not to bring justice; it is to terrify and intimidate his political opponents.
* It’s hard to believe that’s happening, but it is.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 September 2022