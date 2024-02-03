Create New Account
U.S. Army Drill Sergeants From Fort Moore Caught Guarding Illegal Aliens at Atlanta Airport
Prevent Global Genocide
(Feb 1, 2024) Brannon Howse is joined by Georgia State Senator Colton Moore to talk about the recent video he took at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The U.S. Army unit patch shows that the drill sergeants guarding the illegal aliens and the NGO staff are probably from either the 30th Adjutant General (Reception) Battalion or the 194th Armored Brigade at Fort Moore (formerly Fort Benning).


Fort Moore Basic Training units: https://home.army.mil/moore/unitstenants/bct

30th Adjutant General Battalion: https://www.moore.army.mil/Armor/194th/30th-AG/

194th Armored Brigade: https://www.moore.army.mil/Armor/194th/


Senator Colton Moore’s video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m35rEy7c-64


Brannon Howse: https://rumble.com/v4ax09x-february-2-2024.html

current eventstreasonmilitaryhuman traffickingarmyinvasionillegal aliensimmigrantsgeorgiaairportatlantangobrannon howsecolton mooredrill sergeantfort moore

