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"The Unparalleled Adventure of One Hans Pfaall" by Edgar Allan Poe
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The picture used is Yan Dargent's illustration for Jules Verne's "Edgar Poe et ses œuvres" (1864).
Dun = debt collector; used in this story in the plural, duns - not to be confused with dunce ;-)
1 Paris foot = 0.32483943 meters, or 12.79 inches
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2147/2147-h/2147-h.htm#chap04
The picture used is Yan Dargent's illustration for Jules Verne's "Edgar Poe et ses œuvres" (1864).
Dun = debt collector; used in this story in the plural, duns - not to be confused with dunce ;-)
1 Paris foot = 0.32483943 meters, or 12.79 inches
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2147/2147-h/2147-h.htm#chap04
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