Melk is goed voor elke !

Geef MELK aan je TOMAAT, KOMKOMMER - 100% WERKEND!
Nederlands ondertiteld
Het is erg handig om een oplossing van melk en bakpoeder te maken voor het besproeien van tomaten, paprika's, komkommers en andere variëteiten. Melk versnelt de groei. Het versterkt de immuniteit van planten en verrijkt ze met kalium, calcium, fosfor en andere mineralen.
