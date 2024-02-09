Morning Manna - Feb 8, 2024 - Matthew 4:5-7 - The Pinnacle of the Temple WHY I CRITICIZE CHRISTION ZIONISM 16:00 YOU AND I ARE THE CHOSEN PEOPLE OF GOD THE TRUE ISRAEL

“‘He will command his angels concerning you, and they will lift you up in their hands, so that you will not strike your foot against a stone.’[ a ]”

and had him stand on the highest point of the temple. 6 “If you are the Son of God,” he said, “throw yourself down. For it is written:

Seventy Weeks and the Messiah

24 “Seventy weeks [of years, or 490 years] [a]have been decreed for your people and for your holy city (Jerusalem), to finish the transgression, to make an end of sins, to make atonement (reconciliation) for wickedness, to bring in everlasting righteousness (right-standing with God), to seal up vision and prophecy and prophet, and to anoint the Most Holy Place.Isaiah 48:2 AMP



“For they call themselves [citizens of Jerusalem] after the holy city And depend on the God of Israel; The Lord of hosts is His name.



Nehemiah 11:1 AMP



Now the leaders of the people lived in Jerusalem; but the rest of the people cast lots to bring one [person] out of ten to live in Jerusalem, the holy city, while nine-tenths remained in the other cities.







The Blessings of Redemption

1 Paul, an apostle (special messenger, personally chosen representative) of Christ Jesus (the Messiah, the Anointed), by the will of God [that is, by His purpose and choice],

To the [a]saints (God’s people) [b]who are at Ephesus and are faithful and loyal and steadfast in Christ Jesus: 2 Grace to you and peace [inner calm and spiritual well-being] from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.

3 [c]Blessed and worthy of praise be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly realms in Christ, 4 just as [in His love] He chose us in Christ [actually selected us for Himself as His own] before the foundation of the world, so that we would be holy [that is, consecrated, set apart for Him, purpose-driven] and blameless in His sight. In love 5 He predestined and lovingly planned for us to be adopted to Himself as [His own] children through Jesus Christ, in accordance with the kind intention and good pleasure of His will— 6 to the praise of His glorious grace and favor, which He so freely bestowed on us in the Beloved [His Son, Jesus Christ].