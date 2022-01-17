NEXT 300 DAYS Will Determine Direction of the World! - Rebuke your Demons!

The next 300 days until the Midterm elections will determine the direction of the world, whether it’s toward a new "reset" of tyranny or toward the liberty sought by America' founders.



Trump has to change his position on the vaccines or God's blessing will leave him. God is a god of justice not favour. Pray for him.



Many countries, including Germany, Austria, and Australia, have implemented lockdowns and vaccine mandates, ruling through intimidation and force. America is the last bastion of hope to resist. More variants to come will be used to justify more oppression.



In the New Testament, there are numerous references to people who are demon-possessed by a spirit of tyranny and oppression. We should rebuke the demonic realm just like Jesus did.



The Atheist worldview allows people to do whatever they want. In a God-centered world we have to obey His commandments. It is God alone who chooses His champions and protagonists.