© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEXT 300 DAYS Will Determine Direction of the World! - Rebuke your Demons!
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • January 17, 2022
The next 300 days until the Midterm elections will determine the direction of the world, whether it’s toward a new "reset" of tyranny or toward the liberty sought by America' founders.
Trump has to change his position on the vaccines or God's blessing will leave him. God is a god of justice not favour. Pray for him.
Many countries, including Germany, Austria, and Australia, have implemented lockdowns and vaccine mandates, ruling through intimidation and force. America is the last bastion of hope to resist. More variants to come will be used to justify more oppression.
In the New Testament, there are numerous references to people who are demon-possessed by a spirit of tyranny and oppression. We should rebuke the demonic realm just like Jesus did.
The Atheist worldview allows people to do whatever they want. In a God-centered world we have to obey His commandments. It is God alone who chooses His champions and protagonists.
Trump has to change his position on the vaccines or God's blessing will leave him. God is a god of justice not favour. Pray for him.
Many countries, including Germany, Austria, and Australia, have implemented lockdowns and vaccine mandates, ruling through intimidation and force. America is the last bastion of hope to resist. More variants to come will be used to justify more oppression.
In the New Testament, there are numerous references to people who are demon-possessed by a spirit of tyranny and oppression. We should rebuke the demonic realm just like Jesus did.
The Atheist worldview allows people to do whatever they want. In a God-centered world we have to obey His commandments. It is God alone who chooses His champions and protagonists.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.