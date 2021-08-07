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Millions $ in Federal Tax Funds Given to University for Aborted Baby Parts - USA Fetal Organ Chop Shop
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21 views • August 07, 2021
EWTN News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohatj5ecezI&;ab_channel=EWTN
Information obtained through a Freedom of Information Act shows nearly $3 million in federal funds were given to the University of Pittsburgh for a project using aborted baby parts. The discovery was announced on Tuesday by Judicial Watch and the Pro-Life Center for Medical Progress. Attorney for Judicial Watch, Meredith DiLiberto, joins to give us more insight about the lawsuit. She shares whether it is focused on the Department of Health and Human Services withholding information or on whether federally funding fetal tissue harvesting is illegal. The university hopes to study fetal tissue throughout development, DiLiberto tells us where these fetal samples come from. She explains how diverse the university wants its subjects to be. The attorney goes into the HHS' history of purchasing harvested organs from aborted babies.
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohatj5ecezI&;ab_channel=EWTN
Information obtained through a Freedom of Information Act shows nearly $3 million in federal funds were given to the University of Pittsburgh for a project using aborted baby parts. The discovery was announced on Tuesday by Judicial Watch and the Pro-Life Center for Medical Progress. Attorney for Judicial Watch, Meredith DiLiberto, joins to give us more insight about the lawsuit. She shares whether it is focused on the Department of Health and Human Services withholding information or on whether federally funding fetal tissue harvesting is illegal. The university hopes to study fetal tissue throughout development, DiLiberto tells us where these fetal samples come from. She explains how diverse the university wants its subjects to be. The attorney goes into the HHS' history of purchasing harvested organs from aborted babies.
EWTN News Nightly provides the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Join host Tracy Sabol, our Capitol Hill, White House and Rome Correspondents, as well as many other diverse guests daily, to get the latest from the U.S. and the Vatican on topics regarding our Catholic faith and interests.
-------------
EWTN News Nightly airs on EWTN weekdays at 6pm & 9pm ET.
------------
Don't miss an episode of EWTN New Nightly. Get updates here:
https://www.ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-ne...
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Sign up today to receive the EWTN News Nightly newsletter:
https://www.ewtn.com/enn
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Follow EWTN News Nightly on Social Media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ewtnnewsnightly
Twitter: https://twitter.com/EWTNNewsNightly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ewtnnewsnig...
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Subscribe to EWTN YouTube channel here:
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https://bit.ly/3qDR1qf
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