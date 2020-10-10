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PLANdemic: Indoctornation
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4315 views • October 10, 2020
This is probably the most important and comprehensive documentary that anyone could watch in order to understand this COVID-19 PSYOP/Globalist takeover operation that's currently being run against humanity. This video covers nearly everything that you need to know in order to understand the scope and nature of this Mother of All Crimes Ever Committed Against Humanity.
This is not a vaccination story. This is a population management story. Think about it. If it's you are an elitist, and it's your intention to make this beautiful Earth that we live on the exclusive playground of you and the mere .00001% of people on this planet whom you identify with, then the 7.8 billion other people who you consider "useless feeders," people who are just gobbling-up your resources, are a BIG problem that needs to be controlled, managed, and ultimately eliminated. And, even if it takes you and your collaborators decades on order to do so, then so be it. You must find a way to gain complete control over these people that you "outrank" so that you can herd them, manage them, feed them, medicate them, and cull them in a way that is consistent with your goals, and you must do it in a way that's no different than the way in which a rancher might control and manage a herd of cattle that he owns.
I think the Rockefeller Foundation's Scenarios for The Future of Technology and International Development, which was a documented scenario narrative that organization published in 2010 sums it up best on page 19, where it states the following in a Chapter entitled LOCK STEP: A world of tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership, with limited innovation and growing citizen pushback... "China's government was not the only one that took extreme measures to protect its citizens from risk and exposure. During the pandemic, national leaders around the world flexed their authority and imposed airtight rules and restrictions, from the mandatory wearing of face masks to body-temperature checks at the entries to communal spaces like train stations and supermarkets. Even after the pandemic faded, this more authoritarian control and oversight of citizens and their activities stuck and even intensified. In order to protect themselves from the spread of increasingly global problems--from pandemics and transnational terrorism to environmental crises and rising poverty--leaders around the world took a firmer grip on power." [1]
Footnote
1. https://alaskaslist.com/extra/lock_step.pdf
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
This is not a vaccination story. This is a population management story. Think about it. If it's you are an elitist, and it's your intention to make this beautiful Earth that we live on the exclusive playground of you and the mere .00001% of people on this planet whom you identify with, then the 7.8 billion other people who you consider "useless feeders," people who are just gobbling-up your resources, are a BIG problem that needs to be controlled, managed, and ultimately eliminated. And, even if it takes you and your collaborators decades on order to do so, then so be it. You must find a way to gain complete control over these people that you "outrank" so that you can herd them, manage them, feed them, medicate them, and cull them in a way that is consistent with your goals, and you must do it in a way that's no different than the way in which a rancher might control and manage a herd of cattle that he owns.
I think the Rockefeller Foundation's Scenarios for The Future of Technology and International Development, which was a documented scenario narrative that organization published in 2010 sums it up best on page 19, where it states the following in a Chapter entitled LOCK STEP: A world of tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership, with limited innovation and growing citizen pushback... "China's government was not the only one that took extreme measures to protect its citizens from risk and exposure. During the pandemic, national leaders around the world flexed their authority and imposed airtight rules and restrictions, from the mandatory wearing of face masks to body-temperature checks at the entries to communal spaces like train stations and supermarkets. Even after the pandemic faded, this more authoritarian control and oversight of citizens and their activities stuck and even intensified. In order to protect themselves from the spread of increasingly global problems--from pandemics and transnational terrorism to environmental crises and rising poverty--leaders around the world took a firmer grip on power." [1]
Footnote
1. https://alaskaslist.com/extra/lock_step.pdf
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
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