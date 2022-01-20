Federal Government Mass-Producing COVID Tests and Vaccines, but Controlling Distribution of Monoclonal Antibodies That Can Save Lives

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01/13/2022 Marjorie Taylor Greene: CDC claims on their website that black people, Hispanic people are in higher risk categories, therefore, they are supposed to receive monoclonal antibodies first. This is absolute racism. In fact, COVID is over when you have treatments to save lives, and we don’t need vaccines.