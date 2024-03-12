Create New Account
Gov. Kristi Noem: CCP is Infiltrating American with Military Aged Men!
Governor Kristi Noem: The Chinese Communist Party is sending military aged men across our Southern Border to infiltrate America! I've taken strong action to secure our food and drug supplies and stop TikTok. We need a president who understand how big of a threat China really is.


https://x.com/ArmandKleinX/status/1767612736714756196?s=20

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsccpopen borderbiden regimemilitary aged menchinese illegals

