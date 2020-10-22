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Sen. Al Franken Sexual Assault Accusations | True News
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5 views • October 22, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3898/sen-al-franken-sexual-assault-accusations-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3898-sen-al-franken-sexual-assault-accusations-true-news
In the wake of sexual assault scandals rocking Hollywood and the accusations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, Senator Al Franken has been accused of fondling Leeann Tweeden’s breasts while she was asleep and shoving his tongue down her throat during a “skit” without her consent. Unlike the Roy Moore allegations, Tweeden provided photographic proof of the then 55-year old Franken grabbing her breasts while she slept during a December 2006 USO tour.
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3898/sen-al-franken-sexual-assault-accusations-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3898-sen-al-franken-sexual-assault-accusations-true-news
In the wake of sexual assault scandals rocking Hollywood and the accusations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, Senator Al Franken has been accused of fondling Leeann Tweeden’s breasts while she was asleep and shoving his tongue down her throat during a “skit” without her consent. Unlike the Roy Moore allegations, Tweeden provided photographic proof of the then 55-year old Franken grabbing her breasts while she slept during a December 2006 USO tour.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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