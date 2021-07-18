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Republican Lawmakers Sounds the Alarm on Border Crisis After Latest Development
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180 views • July 18, 2021
Martin Walsh from Trending Politics reports, Several Republican lawmakers are warning that the migrant crisis at America’s southern border is about to get a lot worse if Democrats continue with their open-borders policies.
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