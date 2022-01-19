Satanism, Witchcraft and the Occult - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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What the Bible says about witchcraft, sorcery, spells, and Satanism
Celebrities who’ve admitted they sold their soul to the Devil
Numerous ways pop culture is enticing our children to get immersed in the occult
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Satan Clubs in public schools: https://bit.ly/3BPAFQg
Rock N Roll DVD: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Bible’s Truth on witchcraft: https://www.gotquestions.org/Bible-witchcraft.html
IRS gives nonprofit status to satanic church: https://lat.ms/2YRAdSD
Number of witches dramatically rises in US: https://bit.ly/2YNOq3G
Is witchcraft too mainstream: https://pulitzercenter.org/stories/witchcraft-too-mainstream
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