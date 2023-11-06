Create New Account
The Destruction of Jerusalem in 70 A.D. when Daniel's 7th week was fulfilled
Scoffield's bible commentary false. John Nelson Darby's Rapture is based on the vision of a 15  year old girl named Mary McDonald in Scotland! There are only two visitations of Jesus. The first visitation  as the Lamb of God. The second visitation will be as the Lion of the Tribe of Judah not three returns as talked about in a Rapture!

jerusalemdestructiondaniel7th week

