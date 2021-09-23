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Global Leaders are Hybrids not humans, they must be EXPOSED!
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297 views • September 23, 2021
Aliens run the world, they have been since the fall of mankind! Aliens use their technologies to
enslave mankind, to worship them, to serve the aliens. They have cloning technologies, what mankind see's as
people in the political stage are in FACT hybrids - alien being using technologies to deceive the masses worldwide.
When the people unite globally & expose of these aliens who high jacked our world, it's then we can live in TRUE FREEDOMS
without WAR, POVERTY, CRIMES, CHAOS, DESTRUCTION, DRUGS, HUMAN TRAFFICKING ETC.
The Bible states that people are not fighting against flesh & blood, but we are fighting against spiritual forces in high places dimensions.
enslave mankind, to worship them, to serve the aliens. They have cloning technologies, what mankind see's as
people in the political stage are in FACT hybrids - alien being using technologies to deceive the masses worldwide.
When the people unite globally & expose of these aliens who high jacked our world, it's then we can live in TRUE FREEDOMS
without WAR, POVERTY, CRIMES, CHAOS, DESTRUCTION, DRUGS, HUMAN TRAFFICKING ETC.
The Bible states that people are not fighting against flesh & blood, but we are fighting against spiritual forces in high places dimensions.
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