The power to tax is the power to destroy—a Bible perspective

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In this short series I discuss how since early bible times taxation has been used on the masses for control and manipulation of all aspects peoples lives. Leaving a select few elites with all the money and power to do as they see fit. I show specifically in this teaching how the Bible warned us a well in advance of how kings and governments would consolidate power and control through this method.
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