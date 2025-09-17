"Honoring Charlie Kirk at OCPAC 9-17-25"

It's time to Be Intentional!





OCPAC will honor Charlie Kirk with a Tribute at The Oklahoma History Center on Wednesday, 9-18-25 . . . the meeting begins at noon.





TPUSA students from a variety of campuses will be our special guests this Wednesday as we carve out a portion of our program to honor Charlie Kirk and the movement which has impacted and which will continue to impact America's future leaders.





TPUSA leadership, Dr. Everett Piper, radio personality Lee Matthews, and award-winning song writer Ken Wood will all be on hand to help us give Charlie and the TPUSA movement the honor it is due.





Plus . . .





Our keynote speaker is Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Dustin Rowe noted for his dynamic speaking ability and his Christian life. He will discuss the difference between simple democracies, democratic republics and constitutional republics.





Lee Matthews interviewed Bob Linn twice over the summer regarding the Oklahoma Board of Education and will be at our meeting to shake your hand, say a few words about Oklahoma's Talk Station Freedom 96.9, and address the way Charlie Kirk transformed communication to our youth.





We will also honor Dr. Everett Piper who made it possible to provide Bob Linn with a needed sabbatical period over the summer months. He will speak about the positive impact of the life of Charlie Kirk.





This "live" event will be livestreamed today (9-17-25) at 1 PM EST/noon CST to the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Facebook and Rumble:





https://www.facebook.com/intentionalmicmeow





https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277





Livestream provided by Mic Meow, host of the 'Intentional' weekly podcast. Visit her website at https://intentionalpodcast.org!



