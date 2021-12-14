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John 1:1
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1 view • December 14, 2021
The Secret Name of Jesus
The churches have not only tossed out Jesus' teachings, but they've also tossed out Jesus' name. Chances are that even you don’t know the secret name of Jesus. So, who is Jesus? Let's search for the answer in the word of God. https://bit.ly/3DURIAv
The churches have not only tossed out Jesus' teachings, but they've also tossed out Jesus' name. Chances are that even you don’t know the secret name of Jesus. So, who is Jesus? Let's search for the answer in the word of God. https://bit.ly/3DURIAv
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