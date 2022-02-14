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The TRUTH About LIARS
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100 views • February 14, 2022
Freely I have received from Jesus Christ, and freely I give my life unto his service. I am here to serve you, without charge or expectation of a gift.
However, if God has put it in your heart to send an offering to this ministry for Christian women, you may do so in two ways:
Paypal.me/EarthenVessels075
Or, via zellepay.com, by entering the email address and my name:
[email protected]
Abby Charland
King James Version Bible references: John 8:31-32; Revelation 21:7-8; Acts 2:38; 1 John 1:5-10; Psalm 119:105; John 8:43-44; Luke 8 21; Matthew 7:24-27; John 12:40-43; 1 Peter 2:5; Matthew 28:18-20; Matthew 23:1-10; James 1:22-24; 2 Timothy 4:3-4; Psalm 25:14; Matthew 10:33; John 15:1-8
Abby Elizabeth may be emailed at: [email protected]
Teachings from the word of God from a blessed man of God: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheWordprophet
However, if God has put it in your heart to send an offering to this ministry for Christian women, you may do so in two ways:
Paypal.me/EarthenVessels075
Or, via zellepay.com, by entering the email address and my name:
[email protected]
Abby Charland
King James Version Bible references: John 8:31-32; Revelation 21:7-8; Acts 2:38; 1 John 1:5-10; Psalm 119:105; John 8:43-44; Luke 8 21; Matthew 7:24-27; John 12:40-43; 1 Peter 2:5; Matthew 28:18-20; Matthew 23:1-10; James 1:22-24; 2 Timothy 4:3-4; Psalm 25:14; Matthew 10:33; John 15:1-8
Abby Elizabeth may be emailed at: [email protected]
Teachings from the word of God from a blessed man of God: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheWordprophet
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