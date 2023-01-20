Create New Account
The Sane Asylum #94 - 19 January 2023 - Guest: Robert Phoenix
The brilliant Jungian Astromythicist Robert Phoenix (www.fifteenminutesovflame.com & www.robertphoenix.com) returns for his regular monthly appearance to address the latest clown world madness of war on the white liberal boomer devils, and other inversions and delusions.


Keywords
big pharmacorruptiondeep stateastrologycommunismpowercontrolhidden handilluminatisatanistsbioweaponsworld governmentsynagogue of satanpfizergain of functionnatural immunitygiusepperobert phoenixdeath jabpublic indoctrinationinternationalist jew

