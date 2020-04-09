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Curcophanol: The Unknown Natural Cancer Treatment Advancement Everyone Needs to Know About
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993 views • April 09, 2020
We all know how much chronic inflammation plays a major role in inflammatory diseases like cancer, heart disease, arthritis, etc. We also know of the health benefits of turmeric and cannabis that can help with these chronic inflammation issues. However, did you know that there is a component that acts as a driving force for reducing inflammation and is found throughout most of the well-known anti-inflammatory sources like CBD, curcumin, and hops? It's called curcophanol.
Join us as our dear friend and resident TTAC expert, Dr. Rashid Buttar, further explains this odd-sounding anti-inflammatory component and how it is advancing natural cancer treatments.
Do YOU know what your #1 Health Killer is? Take the quiz to find out now AND receive a helpful eBook according to your responses: bit.ly/Health-Killer-Quiz.
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About Dr. Rashid Buttar
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Dr. Rashid A. Buttar is a graduate of the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Medicine and Surgery. He trained in General Surgery and Emergency Medicine and served as Brigade Surgeon and Director of Emergency Medicine while serving in the U.S. Army. Dr. Buttar is board certified in Clinical Metal Toxicology and Preventive Medicine, is board eligible in Emergency Medicine, and has achieved fellowship status in three separate medical societies.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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About TTAC LIVE 2019
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In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
Join us as our dear friend and resident TTAC expert, Dr. Rashid Buttar, further explains this odd-sounding anti-inflammatory component and how it is advancing natural cancer treatments.
Do YOU know what your #1 Health Killer is? Take the quiz to find out now AND receive a helpful eBook according to your responses: bit.ly/Health-Killer-Quiz.
--------------------------------------
About Dr. Rashid Buttar
--------------------------------------
Dr. Rashid A. Buttar is a graduate of the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Medicine and Surgery. He trained in General Surgery and Emergency Medicine and served as Brigade Surgeon and Director of Emergency Medicine while serving in the U.S. Army. Dr. Buttar is board certified in Clinical Metal Toxicology and Preventive Medicine, is board eligible in Emergency Medicine, and has achieved fellowship status in three separate medical societies.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
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