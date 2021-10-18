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Vaccine Mandate Dissenters Smeared
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1073 views • October 18, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/18/vaccine-mandate-dissenters-smeared.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211018_HL2&mid=DM1021474&rid=1296094804
October 4, 2021, Southwest Airlines sent an announcement to its employees informing them the airline is “required to comply with the government federal contractor mandate for employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19”
The following weekend, October 9 and 10, 2021, Southwest Airlines was forced to cancel some 1,800 flights. While some claim the cancellations were due to a coordinated “sickout” in protest of the vaccine mandate, Southwest Airlines blamed “disruptive weather” and “air traffic issues” for the cancellations
An estimated 50 to 60 NBA players remain unvaccinated. In a recent article, the Rolling Stone accuses me of capitalizing on players’ refusal to get the jab
Rolling Stone again relies on the propaganda narrative of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, despite Facebook having refuted the organization’s made-up claims
As of November 30, 2021, unvaccinated Canadians will be barred from planes and trains “to ensure a minority of people cannot sabotage Canada’s economic recovery” by spreading the virus and getting people sick. This despite the scientific fact that the COVID jab does not prevent infection or spread of the virus
October 4, 2021, Southwest Airlines sent an announcement to its employees informing them that "because Southwest Airlines is a federal contractor," the airline is "required to comply with the government federal contractor mandate for employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19."1
The following weekend, October 9 and 10, 2021, the airline was forced to cancel some 1,800 flights. The reason for the mass cancelations remains unclear, however.
While some claim the cancellations were due to a coordinated "sickout" in protest of the vaccine mandate, Southwest Airlines blamed "disruptive weather" and "air traffic issues" for the cancellations. Curiously, bad weather did not have the same devastating effect on most other airlines. American Airlines, for example, which is much larger, cancelled just 63 flights that weekend.2
The pilots' union also denied involvement, saying that "our pilots are not participating in any official or unofficial job actions."3
The timing is interesting though. Friday October 8, 2021, Southwest's pilot union asked a Dallas, Texas, court to temporarily block the vaccine mandate until its preexisting lawsuit4 against the company, filed August 30, 2021, is resolved. According to the pilot union's legal filing:5
"The new vaccine mandate unlawfully imposes new conditions of employment and the new policy threatens termination of any pilot not fully vaccinated by December 8, 2021. Southwest Airlines' additional new and unilateral modification of the parties' collective bargaining agreement is in clear violation of the RLA [Railway Labor Act]."
While the mass cancellations of flights surely made life difficult for many people, coordinated walkouts appear to be the only way to make our voices heard. The COVID-19 shot is far from harmless, and any blood clotting issue would be a clear career killer for pilots and flight attendants. Pilots also aren't allowed to fly when they report being fatigued, and fatigue is a very common side effect of the jab as well.
Interestingly, a few weeks ago, there was a report of a Delta pilot who had recently received his second dose of the COVID jab, who died during the flight. The plane was landed safely by the co-pilot. You can learn more details in the video .
October 4, 2021, Southwest Airlines sent an announcement to its employees informing them the airline is “required to comply with the government federal contractor mandate for employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19”
The following weekend, October 9 and 10, 2021, Southwest Airlines was forced to cancel some 1,800 flights. While some claim the cancellations were due to a coordinated “sickout” in protest of the vaccine mandate, Southwest Airlines blamed “disruptive weather” and “air traffic issues” for the cancellations
An estimated 50 to 60 NBA players remain unvaccinated. In a recent article, the Rolling Stone accuses me of capitalizing on players’ refusal to get the jab
Rolling Stone again relies on the propaganda narrative of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, despite Facebook having refuted the organization’s made-up claims
As of November 30, 2021, unvaccinated Canadians will be barred from planes and trains “to ensure a minority of people cannot sabotage Canada’s economic recovery” by spreading the virus and getting people sick. This despite the scientific fact that the COVID jab does not prevent infection or spread of the virus
October 4, 2021, Southwest Airlines sent an announcement to its employees informing them that "because Southwest Airlines is a federal contractor," the airline is "required to comply with the government federal contractor mandate for employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19."1
The following weekend, October 9 and 10, 2021, the airline was forced to cancel some 1,800 flights. The reason for the mass cancelations remains unclear, however.
While some claim the cancellations were due to a coordinated "sickout" in protest of the vaccine mandate, Southwest Airlines blamed "disruptive weather" and "air traffic issues" for the cancellations. Curiously, bad weather did not have the same devastating effect on most other airlines. American Airlines, for example, which is much larger, cancelled just 63 flights that weekend.2
The pilots' union also denied involvement, saying that "our pilots are not participating in any official or unofficial job actions."3
The timing is interesting though. Friday October 8, 2021, Southwest's pilot union asked a Dallas, Texas, court to temporarily block the vaccine mandate until its preexisting lawsuit4 against the company, filed August 30, 2021, is resolved. According to the pilot union's legal filing:5
"The new vaccine mandate unlawfully imposes new conditions of employment and the new policy threatens termination of any pilot not fully vaccinated by December 8, 2021. Southwest Airlines' additional new and unilateral modification of the parties' collective bargaining agreement is in clear violation of the RLA [Railway Labor Act]."
While the mass cancellations of flights surely made life difficult for many people, coordinated walkouts appear to be the only way to make our voices heard. The COVID-19 shot is far from harmless, and any blood clotting issue would be a clear career killer for pilots and flight attendants. Pilots also aren't allowed to fly when they report being fatigued, and fatigue is a very common side effect of the jab as well.
Interestingly, a few weeks ago, there was a report of a Delta pilot who had recently received his second dose of the COVID jab, who died during the flight. The plane was landed safely by the co-pilot. You can learn more details in the video .
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