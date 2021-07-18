BLACK NOBILITY FAMILY HEADS OF TODAY- BLOODLINE OF THE ROMAN EMPIRE

Bloodlines of The Roman Emperors - Rome Fell but the descendants lived on and still control the world today and are the hidden hand, behind the mask.

Black Nobility had existed for centuries, are the decadents of the Roman Emperors who control the Pope and Vatican. They control the Popes in the governance of the Papal States and in the administration of the Holy See. Many of the members of Black Noble families also became Popes.



The black Nobility families became high-ranking clergy and Popes. Black Nobility families (in this instance families whose ancestors included Popes) still in existence include notably the Colonna, Massimo, Orsini, Ruspoli, Pallavicini, Theodoli, Sacchetti, Borghese, Odescalchi, and Boncompagni-Ludovisi.



The black nobility or black aristocracy (Italian: nobiltà nera, aristocrazia nera) are Roman aristocratic families who sided with the Papacy under Pope Pius IX after the Savoy family-led army of the Kingdom of Italy entered Rome on 20 September 1870, overthrew the Pope and the Papal States, and took over the Quirinal Palace, and any nobles subsequently ennobled by the Pope prior to the 1929 Lateran Treaty.



These families are the real controllers behind the scenes. They are the Jesuit Order.