Bible and Flat Earth.

This is one of the best (if not the best) video on the subject that I ever found, but I wanna say that I don't know the people who made it, I don't know their Christian denomination and I have no relation to them. I am a servant of the Most High, without any denomination. I'm by my own, only with my YAH, Himself. I just like this video, because it explains many important things about this subject.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_HCWuWx4ec
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.