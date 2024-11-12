Footage of the explosion at the Kurakhovo Reservoir dam

Ukrainian forces are attempting to slow the advance of Russian troops in this direction by provoking an ecological disaster and flooding villages along the Volchya River.

Ukrainian media claimed yesterday that it was Russian forces who destroyed the dam, but these footage clearly shows that it was a deliberate explosion.

Adding:

Ukrainian channel Legitimniy writes:

Our source reports that Ukraine's GUR/SBU is collecting remnants of Russian kamikaze drones, then restoring them for provocations with neighboring countries.

They are being launched toward Moldova, Romania, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia to accuse Russia of attacks on EU/NATO countries, thereby fueling anti-Russian sentiments in these nations.

Adding:

Due to a new order from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, deaf individuals, people with HIV, open tuberculosis, and other illnesses are now being conscripted into the army, says Ukrainian Fediienko.

"Recently, they mobilized a deaf person and someone whose military medical commission report states 'mental retardation of a certain degree, speech impairment, partial brain atrophy, etc.'," writes the member of the defense committee of the Verkhovna Rada.

According to him, even the Territorial Centers for Recruitment (TCC) said that this order, No. 402, is "utter nonsense."