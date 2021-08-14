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Spike Protein Less Likely To Infect Jews
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278 views • August 14, 2021
Dr. Richard M Fleming, PhD, MD, JD, says that jews are less infected than whites, and whites less than Asians, and Asians less than blacks by the spike protein ("Covid-19") that causes disease in humans. Jews are the least susceptible to infection than any other race. Blacks are the most susceptible to infection and disease pathology. As a side note, this is further evidence against the erroneous claim that jews are white people. Is this "another coincidence" or is it a manifestation of bioweapons engineered to target specific genotypes (PNAC report, Rebuilding America's Defenses, circa 2000, written primarily by zionist jews)?
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