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SCOTT ATLAS: “DISGUSTING” “IGNORANCE” & “INCOMPETENCE”
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52 views • November 17, 2021
SCOTT ATLAS: “DISGUSTING” “IGNORANCE” & “INCOMPETENCE”
You could write a book on what was wrong with the Trump White House response to “pandemic”. Scott Atlas HAS written a book — from the inside. And Wayne Allyn Root roots for Trump but says there’s ONE thing that keep him from winning in 2024.
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at TheDavidKnightShow.com
You could write a book on what was wrong with the Trump White House response to “pandemic”. Scott Atlas HAS written a book — from the inside. And Wayne Allyn Root roots for Trump but says there’s ONE thing that keep him from winning in 2024.
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at TheDavidKnightShow.com
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