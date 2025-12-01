BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Saint News 10/12/2025
DFlirt
DFlirt
29 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 1 day ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.  Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: The Right makes a pretty good case for the lawfare currently underway. And the Left? Well, they're still floundering and hemorrhaging voters. Meanwhile, the control grid just keeps on rolling right along. Peace in the Middle East? Are you as skeptical about it as I am? Katie Porter tanks her campaign and maybe her career after videos surface of her being herself. Of course, climate change is real but is it really caused by people? And as always fam, as usual, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


Max Blumenthal on Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk https://youtu.be/TlobzgbX93M


"Don't Be Fooled With What's About To Happen" | Whitney Webb's DIRE Warning

https://youtu.be/K3yuvlbNh54


Americans haven’t gotten a raise in 25 years. https://x.com/profstonge/status/1976611167268163689


A historical rupture in a country is its war... It's a revolution. https://x.com/i/status/1975542592747282644


Mike Benz - Antifa is a global network. https://x.com/i/status/1969959156707958796


Explaining Elon Musk to future generations is going to be EXTREMELY difficult

https://x.com/i/status/1975620871218995340


Karlyn Boresenko - Here’s how I would beat Antifa https://x.com/i/status/1976832679258759243


Billy Joel & Boyz II Men - The Longest Time (Live At Citizens Bank Park - August 2, 2014)

https://youtu.be/_jDuyUgN0U0list=PLD3qp7AhbTmOu1iuwNkZ7vwbyr5ehJW9W


Alex Barnicoat - The Peace Deal https://x.com/i/status/1976980550465601693


Joe Biden & his goons went on their witch hunt in 2023 - just before the 2024 election

https://x.com/HawleyMO/status/1975726438662943223

Keywords
trumpcomedyhollywooddeep statepropagandademocratisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyrepublicancharlie kirkelon muskepsteinpalantir
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy