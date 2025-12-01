This Saint News 10/12/2025

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





This week: The Right makes a pretty good case for the lawfare currently underway. And the Left? Well, they're still floundering and hemorrhaging voters. Meanwhile, the control grid just keeps on rolling right along. Peace in the Middle East? Are you as skeptical about it as I am? Katie Porter tanks her campaign and maybe her career after videos surface of her being herself. Of course, climate change is real but is it really caused by people? And as always fam, as usual, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.





Max Blumenthal on Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk https://youtu.be/TlobzgbX93M





"Don't Be Fooled With What's About To Happen" | Whitney Webb's DIRE Warning

https://youtu.be/K3yuvlbNh54





Americans haven’t gotten a raise in 25 years. https://x.com/profstonge/status/1976611167268163689





A historical rupture in a country is its war... It's a revolution. https://x.com/i/status/1975542592747282644





Mike Benz - Antifa is a global network. https://x.com/i/status/1969959156707958796





Explaining Elon Musk to future generations is going to be EXTREMELY difficult

https://x.com/i/status/1975620871218995340





Karlyn Boresenko - Here’s how I would beat Antifa https://x.com/i/status/1976832679258759243





Billy Joel & Boyz II Men - The Longest Time (Live At Citizens Bank Park - August 2, 2014)

https://youtu.be/_jDuyUgN0U0list=PLD3qp7AhbTmOu1iuwNkZ7vwbyr5ehJW9W





Alex Barnicoat - The Peace Deal https://x.com/i/status/1976980550465601693





Joe Biden & his goons went on their witch hunt in 2023 - just before the 2024 election

https://x.com/HawleyMO/status/1975726438662943223