BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Left Hand Path
Fair Warning
Fair Warning
111 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • June 30, 2020
Terry L. Cook on Omegaman Radio
www.omegamanradio.com

Terry L. Cook on Omegaman Radio
www.omegamanradio.com

(Matthew 25:31-33) "When the Son of man shall come in his glory, and all the holy angels with him, then shall he sit upon the throne of his glory: And before him shall be gathered all nations: and he shall separate them one from another, as a shepherd divideth his sheep from the goats: And he shall set the sheep on his right hand, but the goats on the left."

(Matthew 25:41) "Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels:"

It is hard for people to see spiritually and who the real enemy is to humanity. We basically preach on this channel the antichrist is already here, cause we see his spirit and we see those who have the markings of Satan in their forehead, the way of thinking.

Let us look at some of our current problems

Abortion
Gay Marriage
Open Boarders
Climate Change
Gun Control
Feminism
Islam
Transgender
76 Genders

Romans 1 Spells it all out, it is the deception that will fool the entire World

#1 People Reject God and his Knowledge
#2 They serve the Creation or Creature rather than the Creator
#3 They change the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man
#4 They turn the truth of God in to a lie
#5 They turn unrighteousness to righteousness of man (holding truth in unrighteousness)

Woe to those who call Good Evil and Evil Good

We are just looking at 5 of the doctrines we are not looking at we are all one, we are all the same, all religions are equal we are Global Citizens

Pope Francis says to see GOD is all people, Pope Francis is a liar and a deceiver who promotes the antichrist doctrine and the Master plan of the Dragon which is Agenda 2030.
Keywords
bibleantifadncblmprophecyjoe bidenunited statesend timesapocalypsepeacerevelationagenda 2030protestsdivisionmosesblack lives matterworld governmentriotsequalityfour horsemen of the apocalypsesustainable development goalsdefund the policejohn of patmos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

Morgan S. Verity
Oman&#8217;s foreign minister calls for regional security pact excluding U.S. as Gulf tensions mount

Oman’s foreign minister calls for regional security pact excluding U.S. as Gulf tensions mount

Belle Carter
Study Links Three or More Social Activities to Better Cognitive Scores in Older Adults

Study Links Three or More Social Activities to Better Cognitive Scores in Older Adults

Coco Somers
U.S. Intelligence: Chinese Executive Used Nvidia CEO Access to Steal AI Secrets

U.S. Intelligence: Chinese Executive Used Nvidia CEO Access to Steal AI Secrets

Chase Codewell
The cost of AI data centers: When forest destruction drives wolves into Finnish villages

The cost of AI data centers: When forest destruction drives wolves into Finnish villages

Zoey Sky
NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy