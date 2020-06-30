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The Left Hand Path
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59 views • June 30, 2020
Terry L. Cook on Omegaman Radio
www.omegamanradio.com
Terry L. Cook on Omegaman Radio
www.omegamanradio.com
(Matthew 25:31-33) "When the Son of man shall come in his glory, and all the holy angels with him, then shall he sit upon the throne of his glory: And before him shall be gathered all nations: and he shall separate them one from another, as a shepherd divideth his sheep from the goats: And he shall set the sheep on his right hand, but the goats on the left."
(Matthew 25:41) "Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels:"
It is hard for people to see spiritually and who the real enemy is to humanity. We basically preach on this channel the antichrist is already here, cause we see his spirit and we see those who have the markings of Satan in their forehead, the way of thinking.
Let us look at some of our current problems
Abortion
Gay Marriage
Open Boarders
Climate Change
Gun Control
Feminism
Islam
Transgender
76 Genders
Romans 1 Spells it all out, it is the deception that will fool the entire World
#1 People Reject God and his Knowledge
#2 They serve the Creation or Creature rather than the Creator
#3 They change the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man
#4 They turn the truth of God in to a lie
#5 They turn unrighteousness to righteousness of man (holding truth in unrighteousness)
Woe to those who call Good Evil and Evil Good
We are just looking at 5 of the doctrines we are not looking at we are all one, we are all the same, all religions are equal we are Global Citizens
Pope Francis says to see GOD is all people, Pope Francis is a liar and a deceiver who promotes the antichrist doctrine and the Master plan of the Dragon which is Agenda 2030.
www.omegamanradio.com
Terry L. Cook on Omegaman Radio
www.omegamanradio.com
(Matthew 25:31-33) "When the Son of man shall come in his glory, and all the holy angels with him, then shall he sit upon the throne of his glory: And before him shall be gathered all nations: and he shall separate them one from another, as a shepherd divideth his sheep from the goats: And he shall set the sheep on his right hand, but the goats on the left."
(Matthew 25:41) "Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels:"
It is hard for people to see spiritually and who the real enemy is to humanity. We basically preach on this channel the antichrist is already here, cause we see his spirit and we see those who have the markings of Satan in their forehead, the way of thinking.
Let us look at some of our current problems
Abortion
Gay Marriage
Open Boarders
Climate Change
Gun Control
Feminism
Islam
Transgender
76 Genders
Romans 1 Spells it all out, it is the deception that will fool the entire World
#1 People Reject God and his Knowledge
#2 They serve the Creation or Creature rather than the Creator
#3 They change the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man
#4 They turn the truth of God in to a lie
#5 They turn unrighteousness to righteousness of man (holding truth in unrighteousness)
Woe to those who call Good Evil and Evil Good
We are just looking at 5 of the doctrines we are not looking at we are all one, we are all the same, all religions are equal we are Global Citizens
Pope Francis says to see GOD is all people, Pope Francis is a liar and a deceiver who promotes the antichrist doctrine and the Master plan of the Dragon which is Agenda 2030.
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