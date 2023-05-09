Create New Account
Texas Committee Passes Bill for 100% Reserve Gold and Silver-Backed Transactional Currencies
Texas Committee Passes Bill for 100% Reserve Gold and Silver-Backed Transactional Currencies


The Texas Committee has passed a bill for 100% reserve gold and silver-backed transactional currencies! Could this be the start of a new era in finance?
