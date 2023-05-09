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Texas Committee Passes Bill for 100% Reserve Gold and Silver-Backed Transactional Currencies
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89 views • May 09, 2023
Texas Committee Passes Bill for 100% Reserve Gold and Silver-Backed Transactional Currencies
The Texas Committee has passed a bill for 100% reserve gold and silver-backed transactional currencies! Could this be the start of a new era in finance?
#Texas #GoldBackedCurrency #SilverBackedCurrency #Finance #Economy
#Texas #GoldBackedCurrency #SilverBackedCurrency #Finance #Economy
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