Tom Renz | God & Education

When did we get rid of God in our shools and why? You might be surprised to know it wasn't long ago. Our country was built by Christians and our schools were all religious institutions until the early 60's when one of the worst rulings by the Supreme Court took God out of our schools, and led us to where we are now. #LGBTQ #Groomers #Trans #CRT #Indoctrination #GodWins #Truth #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.