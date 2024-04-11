Trump Judge 'Required' To Recuse 🧑‍⚖ NY Judge In Hot Water

Once again - this is about societal narratives; this is NOT about the bad ol' Orange Man
What you tolerate in your society...is what will rule over you
Join this channel to get access to perks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsMSFwBF-4SWD5msARwYkdw/join
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.