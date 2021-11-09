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Emergency Over: All EUAs Illegal, One Million 5-11 Year Old's Jabbed in 2 Days Did you notice 5th day 11th month - 5/11?
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183 views • November 09, 2021
https://rumble.com/vox18r-emergency-over-all-euas-illegal-one-million-5-11-year-olds-jabbed-in-2-days.html
Over the weekend kid-sized needles were injected into the arms of millions of American children after jabs were approved for 5-11 year old's, but is it even legal? Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew to detail how all Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) are medically criminal, and lack real scientific backing.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
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Over the weekend kid-sized needles were injected into the arms of millions of American children after jabs were approved for 5-11 year old's, but is it even legal? Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew to detail how all Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) are medically criminal, and lack real scientific backing.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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