Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian soldiers planted another flag on the edge position of Marinka
channel image
The Prisoner
8877 Subscribers
Shop now
89 views
Published 16 hours ago

Russian soldiers again planted Russian flag on the edge of Maryinka in Donetsk. Only small pockets on the northwestern outskirts of the city remained for Ukrainian forces after being pushed back. Now Russian assault group is consolidating and is likely to move towards Heorhiivka.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
donetskrussian forcesmaryinka

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket