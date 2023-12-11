Russian soldiers planted another flag on the edge position of Marinka

Russian soldiers again planted Russian flag on the edge of Maryinka in Donetsk. Only small pockets on the northwestern outskirts of the city remained for Ukrainian forces after being pushed back. Now Russian assault group is consolidating and is likely to move towards Heorhiivka.
