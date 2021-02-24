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Ep.209 | Nigel Howitt of Lawful Rebel interviews Adrian on Health, Germ Feaory and more
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
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13 views • February 24, 2021
#Adrian #LawfulRebel.com #health
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Nigel of https://lawfulrebel.com/ reached out to me to have a conversation about health, my book, current affairs, self-reliance and other subjects.

His website is well worth a visit and a wander through.

What ensued was a really interesting and diverse conversation that I hope you enjoy and we covered a variety of subjects from health, current affairs and more.

Nigel's youtube channel is: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbhNffwvqIMj-_r7g0pA1Vg

Blog entry and podcast for this YouTube video:
https://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/ep-209-nigel-howitt-of-lawful-rebel-interviews-adrian-on-health-and-current-affairs/

Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr

Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk

I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr

My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.

You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/


--
Conversations:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jTwqwEhUtKg&;list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jlJEdMvpXi2ccPJbUEGv9y


My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR

Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy


DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM


Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---


Tags:
health, Nigel, Lawful Rebel, lawfulrebel.com, nutrition, Adrian,alternative medicine,Disease,well being
Keywords
healthalternative medicinenutritiondiseasenigelwell beingadrianlawful rebellawfulrebel
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