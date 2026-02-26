BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A case for God's existence - The Why - The How - The Evidence
Rochsmusicandtruth
Rochsmusicandtruth
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 1 day ago

The Case for a Creator: A Comprehensive Outline


Pillar I: The Cosmological & Design Argument (The "Why")

• The Point: The universe is not eternal; it had a beginning and is governed by laws that are impossibly precise.

• The Fact: The Second Law of Thermodynamics proves the universe is "winding down." If it had no beginning, it would have run out of energy by now.

• The Fact: The Strong Nuclear Force is so finely tuned that if it varied by any amount, carbon would not exist, and neither would you.


Pillar II: The Biological Argument (The "How")

• The Point: Life contains complex information (code) and machinery that cannot be explained by slow, random mutations.

• The Fact: DNA functions exactly like a binary computer code, but it is millions of times more dense and efficient than any software ever written by humans.

• The Fact: The Bacterial Flagellum is a biological motor that includes a rotor, stator, and drive shaft. It is "irreducibly complex," meaning it only works if all parts are present at once.


Pillar III: The Historical & Archaeological Argument (The "Evidence")

• The Point: The Bible isn't a book of "once upon a time"; it is a record of people and places that leave physical footprints.

• The Fact: The Cyrus Cylinder (found in 1879) confirms the biblical account in Ezra that King Cyrus of Persia allowed the Jews to return to Jerusalem—a specific political event once doubted by skeptics.

• The Fact: The Manuscript Evidence for the New Testament is 40 times greater than for any other piece of ancient literature (like Plato or Caesar), proving the text we have today is what was originally written.


Closing Summary: The "Cumulative Case"


When you look at one point, it's a "clue." When you look at all 12 points together—from the math of the stars to the dirt of archaeology—they form a "cumulative case."


The Conclusion: It requires more "faith" to believe that the universe, the laws of physics, DNA, and historical fulfillment all happened by sheer coincidence than it does to believe they were intended.


A case for God's existence - (Arguments 1 to 4)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FmZu2rJYtlJN/


A case for God's existence - (Arguments 5 to 8)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XC5PusaJ535j/


A case for God's existence - (Arguments 9 to 12)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/s9BzvYx0KI3X/

Keywords
creatordesignintelligent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The gavel’s next strike: Supreme Court set to redefine key American policies

The gavel’s next strike: Supreme Court set to redefine key American policies

Willow Tohi
The Health Freedom Revolution: A rallying cry for natural medicine and personal sovereignty

The Health Freedom Revolution: A rallying cry for natural medicine and personal sovereignty

Belle Carter
Soros-linked Democrats skip Trump&#8217;s State of the Union for counter-rally, sparking controversy

Soros-linked Democrats skip Trump’s State of the Union for counter-rally, sparking controversy

Kevin Hughes
House Oversight Committee subpoenas Clintons and former officials in Epstein probe

House Oversight Committee subpoenas Clintons and former officials in Epstein probe

Patrick Lewis
Gavin Newsom tests presidential waters in red states as California Democrats struggle to unite behind successor

Gavin Newsom tests presidential waters in red states as California Democrats struggle to unite behind successor

Kevin Hughes
Elite corruption exposed: Larry Summers flees OpenAI and Harvard after Epstein email scandal

Elite corruption exposed: Larry Summers flees OpenAI and Harvard after Epstein email scandal

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy