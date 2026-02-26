A case for God's existence - The Why - The How - The Evidence

The Case for a Creator: A Comprehensive Outline





Pillar I: The Cosmological & Design Argument (The "Why")

• The Point: The universe is not eternal; it had a beginning and is governed by laws that are impossibly precise.

• The Fact: The Second Law of Thermodynamics proves the universe is "winding down." If it had no beginning, it would have run out of energy by now.

• The Fact: The Strong Nuclear Force is so finely tuned that if it varied by any amount, carbon would not exist, and neither would you.





Pillar II: The Biological Argument (The "How")

• The Point: Life contains complex information (code) and machinery that cannot be explained by slow, random mutations.

• The Fact: DNA functions exactly like a binary computer code, but it is millions of times more dense and efficient than any software ever written by humans.

• The Fact: The Bacterial Flagellum is a biological motor that includes a rotor, stator, and drive shaft. It is "irreducibly complex," meaning it only works if all parts are present at once.





Pillar III: The Historical & Archaeological Argument (The "Evidence")

• The Point: The Bible isn't a book of "once upon a time"; it is a record of people and places that leave physical footprints.

• The Fact: The Cyrus Cylinder (found in 1879) confirms the biblical account in Ezra that King Cyrus of Persia allowed the Jews to return to Jerusalem—a specific political event once doubted by skeptics.

• The Fact: The Manuscript Evidence for the New Testament is 40 times greater than for any other piece of ancient literature (like Plato or Caesar), proving the text we have today is what was originally written.





Closing Summary: The "Cumulative Case"





When you look at one point, it's a "clue." When you look at all 12 points together—from the math of the stars to the dirt of archaeology—they form a "cumulative case."





The Conclusion: It requires more "faith" to believe that the universe, the laws of physics, DNA, and historical fulfillment all happened by sheer coincidence than it does to believe they were intended.





A case for God's existence - (Arguments 1 to 4)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FmZu2rJYtlJN/





A case for God's existence - (Arguments 5 to 8)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XC5PusaJ535j/





A case for God's existence - (Arguments 9 to 12)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/s9BzvYx0KI3X/