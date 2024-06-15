BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
George Clooney Working With Police To Shut Down Alternative Media
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
9981 followers
324 views • 10 months ago

Hollywood celebrity George Clooney has vowed to use his wealth and influence to launch a legal assault on the alternative media and punish those who spread information on the internet that questions the global agenda and exposes the elite.

The Clooney Foundation For Justice has ordered its lawyers to pursue secret arrest warrants for journalists and social media content creators whose views they disagree with, citing the war in Ukraine as their excuse to crack down on anti-globalist dissent.

Ironically, George and Amal Clooney’s social justice foundation cite “tolerance” and “protection of journalists” among its driving principles.

However, it appears the champagne socialist Clooneys can only tolerate opinions they deem acceptable and they are only interested in protecting the morally bankrupt journalists who file their copy at major news outlets funded by Bill Gates and George Soros.

- Save 15% off Liver Medic's Leaky Gut Repair using code 'peoplesvoice' - visit: https://livermedic.com/step/leakygutspecial/

-To sponsor this show, email: [email protected]

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

censorshipalex jonesinfowarsunagenda 2030alternative mediageorge clooneywefclooney foundation
