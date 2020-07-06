Jimmy Savile Channeled by Karl Mollison short

This is an edited version of the bio found onJammy Savile, 31 October 1926 – 29 October 2011was an English DJ, television and radio personality,dance hall manager, and charity fundraiser.He hostedthe BBC television show Jim'll Fix It, was the firstand last presenter of the long-running BBC music chartshow Top of the Pops, and raised an estimated £40million for charities. At the time of his deathhe was widely praised for his personal qualities andas a fund-raiser. After his death, hundreds ofallegations of sexual abuse were made against him,leading the police to believe that Savile had beena predatory sex offender — possibly one of Britain'smost prolific. There had been allegationsduring his lifetime, but they were dismissed andaccusers ignored or disbelieved; Savile took legalaction against some accusers.Savile was conscripted to work in the coal minesas a Bevin Boy during the Second World War, reportedlysustaining spinal injuries, aged 14. He began acareer playing records in, and later managing, dancehalls, and was said to have been the first disc jockeyto use twin turntables to keep music in constant play.His media career started as a disc jockey at RadioLuxembourg in 1958 and on Tyne Tees Television in 1960,and he developed a reputation for eccentricity andflamboyance.At the BBC, he presented the first edition of Top ofthe Pops in 1964 and broadcast on Radio 1 from 1968.From 1975 until 1994, he presented Jim'll Fix It, apopular television programme in which he arranged forthe wishes of viewers, mainly children, to come true.During his lifetime, he was noted for fund-raising and supporting charities and hospitals, in particularStoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury, Leeds GeneralInfirmary and Broadmoor Hospital in Berkshire. In 2009he was described by The Guardian as a "prodigiousphilanthropist" and was honoured for his charitywork. He was awarded the OBE in 1971 and wasknighted in 1990.In October 2012, almost a year after his death,an ITV documentary examined claims of sexual abuseby Savile[12] and led to extensive media coverageand a substantial and rapidly growing body of witnessstatements and sexual abuse claims, includingaccusations against public bodies for covering up orfailure of duty. Scotland Yard launched a criminalinvestigation into allegations of child sex abuse bySavile spanning six decades, describing him as a"predatory sex offender", and later stated that theywere pursuing more than 400 lines of inquiry basedon the testimony of 300 potential victims via 14police forces across the UK. By late October2012, the scandal had resulted in inquiries or reviewsat the BBC, within the National Health Service, theCrown Prosecution Service, and the Department ofHealth.In June 2014, investigations into Savile's activitiesin 28 NHS hospitals, including Leeds General Infirmaryand Broadmoor psychiatric hospital, concluded that hehad sexually assaulted staff and patients aged betweenfive and 75 throughout several decades.In January 2013, a joint report by the NSPCC andMetropolitan Police, Giving Victims a Voice, statedthat 450 people had made complaints against Savile,with the period of alleged abuse stretching from 1955to 2009 and the ages of the complainants at the timeof the assaults ranging from 8 to 47. Thesuspected victims included 28 children aged under 10,including 10 boys aged as young as 8. A further 63were girls aged between 13 and 16 and nearly three-quarters of his alleged victims were under 18. Some214 criminal offences were recorded, with 34 rapeshaving been reported across 28 police forces.