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Jimmy Savile Channeled by Karl Mollison short
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17 views • July 06, 2020
This is an edited version of the bio found on
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimmy_Savile
Jammy Savile, 31 October 1926 – 29 October 2011
was an English DJ, television and radio personality,
dance hall manager, and charity fundraiser.
He hosted
the BBC television show Jim'll Fix It, was the first
and last presenter of the long-running BBC music chart
show Top of the Pops, and raised an estimated £40
million for charities. At the time of his death
he was widely praised for his personal qualities and
as a fund-raiser. After his death, hundreds of
allegations of sexual abuse were made against him,
leading the police to believe that Savile had been
a predatory sex offender — possibly one of Britain's
most prolific. There had been allegations
during his lifetime, but they were dismissed and
accusers ignored or disbelieved; Savile took legal
action against some accusers.
Savile was conscripted to work in the coal mines
as a Bevin Boy during the Second World War, reportedly
sustaining spinal injuries, aged 14. He began a
career playing records in, and later managing, dance
halls, and was said to have been the first disc jockey
to use twin turntables to keep music in constant play.
His media career started as a disc jockey at Radio
Luxembourg in 1958 and on Tyne Tees Television in 1960,
and he developed a reputation for eccentricity and
flamboyance.
At the BBC, he presented the first edition of Top of
the Pops in 1964 and broadcast on Radio 1 from 1968.
From 1975 until 1994, he presented Jim'll Fix It, a
popular television programme in which he arranged for
the wishes of viewers, mainly children, to come true.
During his lifetime, he was noted for fund-raising a
nd supporting charities and hospitals, in particular
Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury, Leeds General
Infirmary and Broadmoor Hospital in Berkshire. In 2009
he was described by The Guardian as a "prodigious
philanthropist" and was honoured for his charity
work. He was awarded the OBE in 1971 and was
knighted in 1990.
In October 2012, almost a year after his death,
an ITV documentary examined claims of sexual abuse
by Savile[12] and led to extensive media coverage
and a substantial and rapidly growing body of witness
statements and sexual abuse claims, including
accusations against public bodies for covering up or
failure of duty. Scotland Yard launched a criminal
investigation into allegations of child sex abuse by
Savile spanning six decades, describing him as a
"predatory sex offender", and later stated that they
were pursuing more than 400 lines of inquiry based
on the testimony of 300 potential victims via 14
police forces across the UK. By late October
2012, the scandal had resulted in inquiries or reviews
at the BBC, within the National Health Service, the
Crown Prosecution Service, and the Department of
Health.
In June 2014, investigations into Savile's activities
in 28 NHS hospitals, including Leeds General Infirmary
and Broadmoor psychiatric hospital, concluded that he
had sexually assaulted staff and patients aged between
five and 75 throughout several decades.
In January 2013, a joint report by the NSPCC and
Metropolitan Police, Giving Victims a Voice, stated
that 450 people had made complaints against Savile,
with the period of alleged abuse stretching from 1955
to 2009 and the ages of the complainants at the time
of the assaults ranging from 8 to 47. The
suspected victims included 28 children aged under 10,
including 10 boys aged as young as 8. A further 63
were girls aged between 13 and 16 and nearly three-
quarters of his alleged victims were under 18. Some
214 criminal offences were recorded, with 34 rapes
having been reported across 28 police forces.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimmy_Savile
Jammy Savile, 31 October 1926 – 29 October 2011
was an English DJ, television and radio personality,
dance hall manager, and charity fundraiser.
He hosted
the BBC television show Jim'll Fix It, was the first
and last presenter of the long-running BBC music chart
show Top of the Pops, and raised an estimated £40
million for charities. At the time of his death
he was widely praised for his personal qualities and
as a fund-raiser. After his death, hundreds of
allegations of sexual abuse were made against him,
leading the police to believe that Savile had been
a predatory sex offender — possibly one of Britain's
most prolific. There had been allegations
during his lifetime, but they were dismissed and
accusers ignored or disbelieved; Savile took legal
action against some accusers.
Savile was conscripted to work in the coal mines
as a Bevin Boy during the Second World War, reportedly
sustaining spinal injuries, aged 14. He began a
career playing records in, and later managing, dance
halls, and was said to have been the first disc jockey
to use twin turntables to keep music in constant play.
His media career started as a disc jockey at Radio
Luxembourg in 1958 and on Tyne Tees Television in 1960,
and he developed a reputation for eccentricity and
flamboyance.
At the BBC, he presented the first edition of Top of
the Pops in 1964 and broadcast on Radio 1 from 1968.
From 1975 until 1994, he presented Jim'll Fix It, a
popular television programme in which he arranged for
the wishes of viewers, mainly children, to come true.
During his lifetime, he was noted for fund-raising a
nd supporting charities and hospitals, in particular
Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury, Leeds General
Infirmary and Broadmoor Hospital in Berkshire. In 2009
he was described by The Guardian as a "prodigious
philanthropist" and was honoured for his charity
work. He was awarded the OBE in 1971 and was
knighted in 1990.
In October 2012, almost a year after his death,
an ITV documentary examined claims of sexual abuse
by Savile[12] and led to extensive media coverage
and a substantial and rapidly growing body of witness
statements and sexual abuse claims, including
accusations against public bodies for covering up or
failure of duty. Scotland Yard launched a criminal
investigation into allegations of child sex abuse by
Savile spanning six decades, describing him as a
"predatory sex offender", and later stated that they
were pursuing more than 400 lines of inquiry based
on the testimony of 300 potential victims via 14
police forces across the UK. By late October
2012, the scandal had resulted in inquiries or reviews
at the BBC, within the National Health Service, the
Crown Prosecution Service, and the Department of
Health.
In June 2014, investigations into Savile's activities
in 28 NHS hospitals, including Leeds General Infirmary
and Broadmoor psychiatric hospital, concluded that he
had sexually assaulted staff and patients aged between
five and 75 throughout several decades.
In January 2013, a joint report by the NSPCC and
Metropolitan Police, Giving Victims a Voice, stated
that 450 people had made complaints against Savile,
with the period of alleged abuse stretching from 1955
to 2009 and the ages of the complainants at the time
of the assaults ranging from 8 to 47. The
suspected victims included 28 children aged under 10,
including 10 boys aged as young as 8. A further 63
were girls aged between 13 and 16 and nearly three-
quarters of his alleged victims were under 18. Some
214 criminal offences were recorded, with 34 rapes
having been reported across 28 police forces.
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