How many letters in CORONA?
123456
C-#3
O-#15
R-#18
O-#15
N-#14
A-#1
6 =66
1-A
9-I
Do the math conversion yourself!
Letter to number
Covid spelt backwards Hebrew meaning:
91 Divoc Meaning In Hebrew – The meaning of the name DIVOC… Possession of a malevolent soul and is of Hebrew start. Divoc suggests in Latin… discrete, partition/upset. Segment. Tear away/open/isolated, obliterate/in two.
C: ertifacate
O: f
V: accination
I:
D:
1: a =👉# to letter!
9: i =# to letter!
If You Are Newly Awakened You Will Want To Listen To This Book To Help You Understand What "The Great Reset" Really Is: "THE GREAT RESET" World Economic Forum: https://www.weforum.org/great-reset/
COVID-19: The Great Reset Discussion Video From World Economic Forum Youtube Channel In 2021
Here Is An Audio Reading Of Klaus Schwab's "The Great Reset" book here it is full audio book https://rumble.com/vxwlo1-march-19-2022.html ⚠️