© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Take It Easy- A tribute To Route 66 slated for destruction per Agenda 21
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • July 01, 2021
Thank You; for your support!
A TRIBUTE to America's Roads and Highways scheduled to be busted up by Rockefella's Agenda 21/30, as we get moved into "city centers" that WE build, guard and police our neighbors. Explained best by Rosa Koire R.I.P. (A LIBERAL!) who traveled the world to warn and explain her first hand experience with State sponsored imminent domain. 'You'll own nothing and you'll be happy" -Klaus Schwab https://paypal.me/pools/c/8AAh9ZTeVQ
"Saving the planet one patio at a time"
Private Parties, Events, Casinos, Venues
To purchase any of my songs/performances
Contact: [email protected]
A TRIBUTE to America's Roads and Highways scheduled to be busted up by Rockefella's Agenda 21/30, as we get moved into "city centers" that WE build, guard and police our neighbors. Explained best by Rosa Koire R.I.P. (A LIBERAL!) who traveled the world to warn and explain her first hand experience with State sponsored imminent domain. 'You'll own nothing and you'll be happy" -Klaus Schwab https://paypal.me/pools/c/8AAh9ZTeVQ
"Saving the planet one patio at a time"
Private Parties, Events, Casinos, Venues
To purchase any of my songs/performances
Contact: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.