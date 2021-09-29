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Marine That Demands Accountability for Military Leadership Is Thrown In Jail
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290 views • September 29, 2021
Marine That Demands Accountability for Military Leadership Is Thrown In Jail
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General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
Only Overflow Tickets Remain for San Antonio, TX
712 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Show Notes - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1FsZsMYrF6K2rZg_KuIAS_cavCWjVkAs-hNHYRjqjYoI/edit?usp=sharing
Podcast Audio -
Action Items:
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com - Dr Stella Immanuel
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com - Dr. Bryan Ardis
Learn how to protect your wealth against inflation today by reaching out to Andrew Sorchini of www.BH-PM.com today by texting 310-433-3524.
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